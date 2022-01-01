Automobile Alley restaurants you'll love

Go
Automobile Alley restaurants
Toast

Automobile Alley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Automobile Alley restaurants

Hatch Auto Alley image

 

Hatch Auto Alley

1101 N BROADWAY AVE., OKLAHOMA CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
Pumpkin Pie$22.00
More about Hatch Auto Alley
Bee Healthy Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Bee Healthy Cafe

722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Alaskan Salmon$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
Pecan Chicken$10.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
Terlingua$8.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack,
tomatoes, romaine,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Provision Concepts image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Provision Concepts

1101 N BROADWAY AVE., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (1250 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
Hassleback Sweet Potato$25.00
Baked w/ Brown Sugar, Chili Glaze Salt & Pepper, alongside Confetti Corn Sautée atop Hummus
Red Pepper Timbale$24.00
Roasted Garlic Basil Quinoa, Diced Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Blackened Brussels w/ Crispy Leeks
More about Provision Concepts
Iguana Mexican Grill image

 

Iguana Mexican Grill

9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City

Avg 3.7 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Salad$12.00
Enchilada Plate$14.00
Iguana Queso$7.00
More about Iguana Mexican Grill
NASHBIRD image

 

NASHBIRD

1 NW 9th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*GF Tender$3.50
1 Gluten Free Jumbo Tender
Nashbird Nuggets (5)$5.00
5 Nuggets + 1 Side and a Drink
The Nashvillain$12.50
Boneless breast, mac n' cheese, bacon, onion rings, ranch on a brioche bun.
More about NASHBIRD
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

901 N Broadway, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.3 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Automobile Alley

Prime Ribs

Quesadillas

Pumpkin Pies

Pies

Map

More near Automobile Alley to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston