Automobile Alley restaurants you'll love

Hatch Auto Alley
1101 N BROADWAY AVE., OKLAHOMA CITY
|Popular items
|3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)
|$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)
|$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|Pumpkin Pie
|$22.00
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Bee Healthy Cafe
722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Wild Alaskan Salmon
|$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
|Pecan Chicken
|$10.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
|Terlingua
|$8.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack,
tomatoes, romaine,
chipotle mayo
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Provision Concepts
1101 N BROADWAY AVE., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Hassleback Sweet Potato
|$25.00
Baked w/ Brown Sugar, Chili Glaze Salt & Pepper, alongside Confetti Corn Sautée atop Hummus
|Red Pepper Timbale
|$24.00
Roasted Garlic Basil Quinoa, Diced Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Blackened Brussels w/ Crispy Leeks
Iguana Mexican Grill
9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
|Enchilada Plate
|$14.00
|Iguana Queso
|$7.00
NASHBIRD
1 NW 9th Street, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|*GF Tender
|$3.50
1 Gluten Free Jumbo Tender
|Nashbird Nuggets (5)
|$5.00
5 Nuggets + 1 Side and a Drink
|The Nashvillain
|$12.50
Boneless breast, mac n' cheese, bacon, onion rings, ranch on a brioche bun.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
901 N Broadway, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.