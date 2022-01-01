Prime ribs in Automobile Alley

Automobile Alley restaurants
Automobile Alley restaurants that serve prime ribs

3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8) image

 

Hatch Auto Alley

1101 N BROADWAY AVE., OKLAHOMA CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
More about Hatch Auto Alley
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12) image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Provision Concepts

1101 N BROADWAY AVE., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (1250 reviews)
Takeout
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
More about Provision Concepts

