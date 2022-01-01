Quesadillas in
Automobile Alley
/
Oklahoma City
/
Automobile Alley
/
Quesadillas
Automobile Alley restaurants that serve quesadillas
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Bee Healthy Cafe
722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Quesadilla
$9.99
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Iguana Mexican Grill
9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City
Avg 3.7
(534 reviews)
Quesadilla
$10.00
More about Iguana Mexican Grill
