Oklahoma City bars & lounges you'll love

Osteria Nichols Hills image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Osteria Nichols Hills

6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.5 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Local Greens$11.00
seasonal local greens, pecorino romano, house anchovy vinaigrette / GF
Gnocchi Wild Mushroom$22.00
wild mushroom, truffle oil, garlic, black truffle crème sauce, crispy fried shallots / GF UPON REQUEST
14" Meatball Pizza$18.00
fresh mozzarella, red peppers, shallots, pepperoncini, tomato sugo
Social Capital image

TACOS • GRILL

Social Capital

517 S Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.7 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
$50 Event Deposit$50.00
$150 Event Fee$150.00
$250 Event Fee$250.00
Chalk image

 

Chalk

1324 W. Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban$12.00
Seared ham and smoked pulled pork topped with white cheddar, pickles & mustard. Served on Cuban bread.
Pimento Cheese Crab Wontons$11.00
6 fried wontons with house-made pimento cheese mixed with lump crab meat served with a hot honey
B.Y.O. Burger$12.00
Angus beef patty with your choice of toppings. As simple or complex as you like.
Chick N Beer image

 

Chick N Beer

715 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Ranch$0.50
Extra Blue Cheese$0.50
Fried Pickle Spears$4.00
Bar Cicchetti image

TAPAS

Bar Cicchetti

121 NE 2nd Street, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Patatas Bravas$9.00
rosemary, lime, maldon salt, garlic & brava aioli
Mediterranean Salad$14.00
roasted red peppers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green beans, artichoke hearts, olives, croutons, oregano vinaigrette
Cheeseburger Americana$10.00
garlic aioli, caramelized onion, american cheese, heirloom tomato, pickle, shredded lettuce
The Hutch on Avondale image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hutch on Avondale

6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.6 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm. Hutch Salad$5.00
Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch
Gluten-Free Item
Steak Frites$54.00
16 oz Ribeye, Garlic Butter, & Yukon Frites
*Gluten Free Item
Cheeseburger$18.00
8oz. All-Natural Black Angus Patty, Smoked Onions, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato
Provision Concepts image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Provision Concepts

1101 N BROADWAY AVE., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (1250 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
Hassleback Sweet Potato$25.00
Baked w/ Brown Sugar, Chili Glaze Salt & Pepper, alongside Confetti Corn Sautée atop Hummus
Red Pepper Timbale$24.00
Roasted Garlic Basil Quinoa, Diced Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Blackened Brussels w/ Crispy Leeks
NASHBIRD image

 

NASHBIRD

1 NW 9th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*GF Tender$3.50
1 Gluten Free Jumbo Tender
Nashbird Nuggets (5)$5.00
5 Nuggets + 1 Side and a Drink
The Nashvillain$12.50
Boneless breast, mac n' cheese, bacon, onion rings, ranch on a brioche bun.
Burger Punk image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Punk

3012 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
OG PUNK$10.00
American cheese, House dill pickles, lettuce, Punk Sauce
GREEN CHILI BURGER$12.00
American cheese, green chilis, bacon, House ranch
GREEN DAZE$12.00
Beyond Meat Veggie Patty, American cheese, house dill pickles, lettuce, Punk Sauce
Las Palmas image

 

Las Palmas

2916 Southwest 59th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
STREET TACOS$12.99
TORTA$12.99
