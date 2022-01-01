Oklahoma City bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Oklahoma City
More about Osteria Nichols Hills
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Osteria Nichols Hills
6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills
|Popular items
|Local Greens
|$11.00
seasonal local greens, pecorino romano, house anchovy vinaigrette / GF
|Gnocchi Wild Mushroom
|$22.00
wild mushroom, truffle oil, garlic, black truffle crème sauce, crispy fried shallots / GF UPON REQUEST
|14" Meatball Pizza
|$18.00
fresh mozzarella, red peppers, shallots, pepperoncini, tomato sugo
More about Social Capital
TACOS • GRILL
Social Capital
517 S Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|$50 Event Deposit
|$50.00
|$150 Event Fee
|$150.00
|$250 Event Fee
|$250.00
More about Chalk
Chalk
1324 W. Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$12.00
Seared ham and smoked pulled pork topped with white cheddar, pickles & mustard. Served on Cuban bread.
|Pimento Cheese Crab Wontons
|$11.00
6 fried wontons with house-made pimento cheese mixed with lump crab meat served with a hot honey
|B.Y.O. Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef patty with your choice of toppings. As simple or complex as you like.
More about Chick N Beer
Chick N Beer
715 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Extra Ranch
|$0.50
|Extra Blue Cheese
|$0.50
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$4.00
More about Bar Cicchetti
TAPAS
Bar Cicchetti
121 NE 2nd Street, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Patatas Bravas
|$9.00
rosemary, lime, maldon salt, garlic & brava aioli
|Mediterranean Salad
|$14.00
roasted red peppers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green beans, artichoke hearts, olives, croutons, oregano vinaigrette
|Cheeseburger Americana
|$10.00
garlic aioli, caramelized onion, american cheese, heirloom tomato, pickle, shredded lettuce
More about The Hutch on Avondale
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hutch on Avondale
6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills
|Popular items
|Sm. Hutch Salad
|$5.00
Bibb, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Champagne Vinaigrette or Ranch
Gluten-Free Item
|Steak Frites
|$54.00
16 oz Ribeye, Garlic Butter, & Yukon Frites
*Gluten Free Item
|Cheeseburger
|$18.00
8oz. All-Natural Black Angus Patty, Smoked Onions, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Provision Concepts
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS
Provision Concepts
1101 N BROADWAY AVE., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)
|$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|Hassleback Sweet Potato
|$25.00
Baked w/ Brown Sugar, Chili Glaze Salt & Pepper, alongside Confetti Corn Sautée atop Hummus
|Red Pepper Timbale
|$24.00
Roasted Garlic Basil Quinoa, Diced Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Blackened Brussels w/ Crispy Leeks
More about NASHBIRD
NASHBIRD
1 NW 9th Street, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|*GF Tender
|$3.50
1 Gluten Free Jumbo Tender
|Nashbird Nuggets (5)
|$5.00
5 Nuggets + 1 Side and a Drink
|The Nashvillain
|$12.50
Boneless breast, mac n' cheese, bacon, onion rings, ranch on a brioche bun.
More about Burger Punk
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Punk
3012 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|OG PUNK
|$10.00
American cheese, House dill pickles, lettuce, Punk Sauce
|GREEN CHILI BURGER
|$12.00
American cheese, green chilis, bacon, House ranch
|GREEN DAZE
|$12.00
Beyond Meat Veggie Patty, American cheese, house dill pickles, lettuce, Punk Sauce