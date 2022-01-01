Oklahoma City burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Oklahoma City
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Earl's Rib Palace
4414 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH
|$12.00
Two meat combo.
|SIDES
Individual Sides
|SUPER LOADED POTATO
|$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New State Burgers & Spirits
1705 NW 16th Street, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Beyond Burger
|$9.99
|Cheese Tots
|$5.00
|Fries
|$3.00
Earl's Rib Palace
216 Johnny Bench Drive, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|BIG EARL
|$18.00
Two-meat combo
|RIB DINNER
|$17.00
Dry-rubbed & slow hickory smoked
|SUPER LOADED POTATO
|$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Earl's Rib Palace
6816 N Western Ave., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|SUPER LOADED POTATO
|$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
|THE "BIG EARL" SANDWICH
|$12.00
Two meat combo.
|SIDES
Individual Sides
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Punk
3012 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|OG PUNK
|$10.00
American cheese, House dill pickles, lettuce, Punk Sauce
|GREEN CHILI BURGER
|$12.00
American cheese, green chilis, bacon, House ranch
|GREEN DAZE
|$12.00
Beyond Meat Veggie Patty, American cheese, house dill pickles, lettuce, Punk Sauce