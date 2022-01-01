Oklahoma City sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Oklahoma City

Neon image

 

Neon

1742 NW 16th St., Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Tiramisu$6.50
Whole Milk, Amaretto, Vanilla, White Chocolate Syrup, Neon Cream
BREAKFAST BURRITO$7.00
Jalapeno tortilla, cheese eggs, salsa verde, jalapeno cheddar chips, cilantro crema, pickled sweet pepper,
Blackberries & Cream Cold Brew$6.50
Whole Milk, Vanilla, Blackberry Neon Cream
More about Neon
Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.1 (144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Old Smokey$7.25
Smoked Turkey, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese on an Everything Bagel, Served Hot or Cold
Turkey Avocado$7.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Served Hot or Cold
Meat Lovers Bagel$6.99
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar Jack
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Earl's Rib Palace image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

5508 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (1536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SUPER LOADED POTATO$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
RIB DINNER$17.00
Dry-rubbed & slow hickory smoked
SIDES
Individual Sides
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
Garden Breakfast Melt$4.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach,
black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
Chicken & Smoked Gouda
Grilled chicken, natural smoked gouda, cilantro, onions, grill sauce
works best as a melt!
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

2300 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Black Bean Burger$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
Spicy Club$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
Health Nut$8.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots,
black olives, sunflower seeds,
pepper jack, honey dijon
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

825 Research Parkway, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Banana$4.99
strawberries, banana, honey
California$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
Tuna Nut$8.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans,
provolone, tomatoes, romaine,
sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Bee Healthy Cafe

722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Alaskan Salmon$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
Pecan Chicken$10.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
Terlingua$8.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack,
tomatoes, romaine,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

519 NW 23rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.8 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel$4.99
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
Firecracker$4.99
Chorizo Sausage, Egg, Habanero Jack (suggested on a Jalapeño Bagel)
Pizza Bagel$4.50
Served Opened Faced with Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Add Ham or Pepperoni for $1.49
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

920 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Peachy$5.99
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
California$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
Spicy Black Bean Burger$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

5501 Main Street, Del City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Elvis$4.99
peanut butter, banana, milk,
chocolate whey protein, honey
Mediterranean$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes,
black olives, basil pesto
Tuna Nut$8.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans,
provolone, tomatoes, romaine,
sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

12201 S. Western Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pecan Chicken$10.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
Spicy Black Bean Burger$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
California$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Hatch Chisholm Creek image

 

Hatch Chisholm Creek

13230 PAWNEE DRIVE, OKLAHOMA CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
Pumpkin Pie$22.00
More about Hatch Chisholm Creek
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

5950 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hideaway Pizza

901 N Broadway, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.3 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

835 SW 19th St, Moore

Avg 4.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

5022 N Western Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 3.5 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza

