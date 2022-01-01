Oklahoma City sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Oklahoma City
More about Neon
Neon
1742 NW 16th St., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Iced Tiramisu
|$6.50
Whole Milk, Amaretto, Vanilla, White Chocolate Syrup, Neon Cream
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$7.00
Jalapeno tortilla, cheese eggs, salsa verde, jalapeno cheddar chips, cilantro crema, pickled sweet pepper,
|Blackberries & Cream Cold Brew
|$6.50
Whole Milk, Vanilla, Blackberry Neon Cream
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Old Smokey
|$7.25
Smoked Turkey, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese on an Everything Bagel, Served Hot or Cold
|Turkey Avocado
|$7.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Served Hot or Cold
|Meat Lovers Bagel
|$6.99
Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Cheddar Jack
More about Earl's Rib Palace
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Earl's Rib Palace
5508 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|SUPER LOADED POTATO
|$11.00
Loaded, topped with your choice of meat.
|RIB DINNER
|$17.00
Dry-rubbed & slow hickory smoked
|SIDES
Individual Sides
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
|Garden Breakfast Melt
|$4.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach,
black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
|Chicken & Smoked Gouda
Grilled chicken, natural smoked gouda, cilantro, onions, grill sauce
works best as a melt!
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
2300 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
|Spicy Club
|$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
|Health Nut
|$8.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots,
black olives, sunflower seeds,
pepper jack, honey dijon
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
825 Research Parkway, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Strawberry Banana
|$4.99
strawberries, banana, honey
|California
|$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
|Tuna Nut
|$8.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans,
provolone, tomatoes, romaine,
sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Bee Healthy Cafe
722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Wild Alaskan Salmon
|$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
|Pecan Chicken
|$10.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
|Terlingua
|$8.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack,
tomatoes, romaine,
chipotle mayo
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
519 NW 23rd, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Bagel
|$4.99
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese, Served Hot
|Firecracker
|$4.99
Chorizo Sausage, Egg, Habanero Jack (suggested on a Jalapeño Bagel)
|Pizza Bagel
|$4.50
Served Opened Faced with Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Add Ham or Pepperoni for $1.49
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
920 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Matcha Peachy
|$5.99
peaches, banana, matcha, honey
|California
|$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
5501 Main Street, Del City
|Popular items
|Elvis
|$4.99
peanut butter, banana, milk,
chocolate whey protein, honey
|Mediterranean
|$9.99
grilled chicken, feta, tomatoes,
black olives, basil pesto
|Tuna Nut
|$8.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans,
provolone, tomatoes, romaine,
sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
12201 S. Western Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Pecan Chicken
|$10.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
|California
|$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
More about Hatch Chisholm Creek
Hatch Chisholm Creek
13230 PAWNEE DRIVE, OKLAHOMA CITY
|Popular items
|5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)
|$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)
|$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
|Pumpkin Pie
|$22.00
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
5950 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hideaway Pizza
901 N Broadway, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
835 SW 19th St, Moore
|Popular items
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
More about Hideaway Pizza
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
5022 N Western Ave., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.