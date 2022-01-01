Oklahoma City Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Oklahoma City
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Osteria Nichols Hills
6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills
|Popular items
|Local Greens
|$11.00
seasonal local greens, pecorino romano, house anchovy vinaigrette / GF
|Gnocchi Wild Mushroom
|$22.00
wild mushroom, truffle oil, garlic, black truffle crème sauce, crispy fried shallots / GF UPON REQUEST
|14" Meatball Pizza
|$18.00
fresh mozzarella, red peppers, shallots, pepperoncini, tomato sugo
PIZZA
Hideaway Pizza
5950 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Fried Mushrooms
|$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
|Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
