Oklahoma City Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Oklahoma City

Osteria Nichols Hills image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Osteria Nichols Hills

6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.5 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Local Greens$11.00
seasonal local greens, pecorino romano, house anchovy vinaigrette / GF
Gnocchi Wild Mushroom$22.00
wild mushroom, truffle oil, garlic, black truffle crème sauce, crispy fried shallots / GF UPON REQUEST
14" Meatball Pizza$18.00
fresh mozzarella, red peppers, shallots, pepperoncini, tomato sugo
More about Osteria Nichols Hills
Hideaway Pizza image

PIZZA

Hideaway Pizza

5950 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$9.49
Each order is made fresh from scratch! Fried crispy golden
brown on the outside, hot and juicy on the inside.
Big Country
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Polish sausage (kielbasa) and hamburger, all topped with cheddar cheese.
More about Hideaway Pizza
