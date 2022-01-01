Oklahoma City juice & smoothie spots you'll love
Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Oklahoma City
Bee Healthy Cafe
20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
grilled chicken, pepper jack,
onions, bell peppers, tomatoes,
chipotle mayo
|Garden Breakfast Melt
|$4.99
eggs, cream cheese, tomatoes, spinach,
black olives, grilled wheat tortilla
|Chicken & Smoked Gouda
Grilled chicken, natural smoked gouda, cilantro, onions, grill sauce
works best as a melt!
Bee Healthy Cafe
2300 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
|Spicy Club
|$9.99
black forest ham,
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon,
pepper jack, tomatoes, onions,
spinach, chipotle mayo
|Health Nut
|$8.99
romaine, tomatoes, carrots,
black olives, sunflower seeds,
pepper jack, honey dijon
Bee Healthy Cafe
825 Research Parkway, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Strawberry Banana
|$4.99
strawberries, banana, honey
|California
|$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon
|Tuna Nut
|$8.99
tuna salad with apples & pecans,
provolone, tomatoes, romaine,
sunflower seeds, vinaigrette
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Bee Healthy Cafe
722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Wild Alaskan Salmon
|$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
|Pecan Chicken
|$10.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
|Terlingua
|$8.99
smoked turkey, pepper jack,
tomatoes, romaine,
chipotle mayo
Bee Healthy Cafe
12201 S. Western Ave, Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Pecan Chicken
|$10.99
grilled chicken, parmesan cheese,
tomatoes, chopped pecans,
romaine, raspberry vinaigrette
|Spicy Black Bean Burger
|$9.99
black bean patty, pepper jack,
spinach, tomatoes, onions,
chipotle mayo
|California
|$9.99
grilled chicken, provolone,
tomatoes, romaine, honey dijon