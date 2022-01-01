Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oklahoma City Mexican restaurants you'll love

Oklahoma City restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma City

Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill image

 

Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill

100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
A la carte Taco$5.00
steamed white corn tortilla, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, queso fresco and roasted garlic aioli
Fajita Quesadilla Dinner$15.00
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed with fajita chicken or fajita beef, mango habenero salsa, roasted garlic aioli sauce, chihuahua cheese and red onions. topped with queso fresco and fresh cilantro. served with pico de gallo, sour cream, latin rice, black beans, and chips and salsa
Nachos$13.00
crispy corn tortilla chips topped with chihuahua cheese, white queso, roasted garlic aioli sauce, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos
Iguana Mexican Grill image

 

Iguana Mexican Grill

9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City

Avg 3.7 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada Plate$14.00
Iguana Queso$7.00
Elotes$4.00
Collective - The Fried Taco image

 

Collective - The Fried Taco

308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozz & Mari's Pizza Joint

308 Nw 10th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
