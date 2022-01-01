Oklahoma City Mexican restaurants you'll love
More about Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City
|Popular items
|A la carte Taco
|$5.00
steamed white corn tortilla, chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, queso fresco and roasted garlic aioli
|Fajita Quesadilla Dinner
|$15.00
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed with fajita chicken or fajita beef, mango habenero salsa, roasted garlic aioli sauce, chihuahua cheese and red onions. topped with queso fresco and fresh cilantro. served with pico de gallo, sour cream, latin rice, black beans, and chips and salsa
|Nachos
|$13.00
crispy corn tortilla chips topped with chihuahua cheese, white queso, roasted garlic aioli sauce, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos
More about Iguana Mexican Grill
Iguana Mexican Grill
9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City
|Popular items
|Enchilada Plate
|$14.00
|Iguana Queso
|$7.00
|Elotes
|$4.00