Al pastor tacos in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Al Pastor Pork Belly Tacos [P]$9.21
Pork Belly marinated in an Al Pastor Sauce, sliced & fried. Served on Corn Tortillas with Jalapeno Cole Slaw. Comes with Mini Elote Corn.
Al Pastor Pork Belly Tacos$8.99
Pork Belly marinated in an Al Pastor Sauce, sliced & fried. Served on Corn Tortillas with Jalapeno Cole Slaw. Comes with Mini Elote Corn.
Chicken Al Pastor Tacos [P]$9.21
Ancho & Pineapple marinated Chicken, pulled & topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pineapple Salsa. Served with Beans & Rice.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Pots & Pans

7725 W Reno, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Al Pastor Tacos$8.99
Guajillo Marinated Chicken, grilled & sliced. Topped with Pineapple, Cilantro & minced Onion. Served with Mini Salad & Rice.
Chicken Al Pastor Tacos [P]$9.21
Guajillo marinated Chicken, grilled & sliced. Topped with Pineapple, Cilantro & minced Onion. Served with Mini Salad & Rice.
More about Pots & Pans
Mama Lety Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 12000 North I-35 Service Road

12000 North I-35 Service Road, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TT Taco Al Pastor$2.89
More about Mama Lety Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 12000 North I-35 Service Road

