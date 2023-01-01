Al pastor tacos in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Al Pastor Pork Belly Tacos [P]
|$9.21
Pork Belly marinated in an Al Pastor Sauce, sliced & fried. Served on Corn Tortillas with Jalapeno Cole Slaw. Comes with Mini Elote Corn.
|Chicken Al Pastor Tacos [P]
|$9.21
Ancho & Pineapple marinated Chicken, pulled & topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pineapple Salsa. Served with Beans & Rice.
Pots & Pans
7725 W Reno, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Al Pastor Tacos [P]
|$9.21
Guajillo marinated Chicken, grilled & sliced. Topped with Pineapple, Cilantro & minced Onion. Served with Mini Salad & Rice.