Avocado toast in Oklahoma City

SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Southwest Loaded Avocado Toast
|$6.95
Wheatberry Toast topped with Avocado Pulp, Fried Eggs, Roasted Peppers & Onions finished with Pico de Gallo & finished with Everything Bagel Spice.
|Avocado Toast
|$5.99
Wheatberry Toast topped with Avocado Pulp, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions finished with Queso Fresca Cheese & finished with Everything Bagel Spice.
|Stacked Avocado Toast
|$6.95
Wheatberry Toast topped with Avocado Pulp, Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Bacon Bits, Roasted Tomatoes & Onions, finished with Queso Fresca Cheese & finished with Everything Bagel Spice.