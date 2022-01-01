Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blt wraps in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve blt wraps

Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ranch Chicken BLT Wrap [P]$9.21
Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomatoes mixed with Ranch Dressing wrapped in a Spinach Herb Tortilla. Comes with French Fries & Fountain Drink.
Ranch Chicken BLT Wrap$7.99
Crispy Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Bits, Lettuce, Tomatoes mixed with Ranch Dressing wrapped in a Spinach Herb Tortilla.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Banner pic

 

The Deli

999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Chicken Wrap$5.00
Sliced chicken breast with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo wrapped in a soft jalapeño-cheddar tortilla. Served with a pickle spear.
More about The Deli

