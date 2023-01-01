Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon chicken in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve bourbon chicken

Main pic

 

Helen's Open Door Kitchen

3631 North Kelley Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bourbon Fried Chicken Wings$14.95
Hand Breaded Fried wings glazed with house made Buffalo Sauce.
More about Helen's Open Door Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Cornish JerkHouse - 12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue

12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bourbon Glazed Jerk Fried Chicken Dinner$19.65
Seasoned fried chicken (4 whole pieces) tossed in our house made bourbon jerk sauce with choice of two sides and cornbread
More about Cornish JerkHouse - 12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue

