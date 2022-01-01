Brisket in Oklahoma City

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

5508 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (1536 reviews)
Takeout
CHOPPED BRISKET$12.00
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

4414 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
CHOPPED BRISKET$12.00
More about Earl's Rib Palace
The Hutch on Avondale image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hutch on Avondale

6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.6 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Brisket, House-Made BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Spicy Dill Pickles, Brioche Bun
More about The Hutch on Avondale
Item pic

 

Earl's Rib Palace

216 Johnny Bench Drive, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED BRISKET$12.00
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Sliced Brisket image

 

Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek

13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sliced Brisket$8.00
More about Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Earl's Rib Palace

6816 N Western Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.3 (397 reviews)
Takeout
CHOPPED BRISKET$12.00
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Brisket image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

3437 W Memorial Dr, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
The Collective OKC image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

The Collective OKC

308 NW 10th st, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket$4.75
More about The Collective OKC
3 Cubed image

 

3 Cubed

800 Northwest 4th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Sandwich w/fries$12.84
Slow smoked brisket with Tangy or Spicy BBQ sauce, garden fresh toppings on a sesame seed bun
More about 3 Cubed

