Brisket in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve brisket
More about Earl's Rib Palace
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Earl's Rib Palace
5508 West Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City
|CHOPPED BRISKET
|$12.00
More about Earl's Rib Palace
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Earl's Rib Palace
4414 W. Reno Ave., Oklahoma City
|CHOPPED BRISKET
|$12.00
More about The Hutch on Avondale
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hutch on Avondale
6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills
|Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
Smoked Brisket, House-Made BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar, Crispy Onions, Spicy Dill Pickles, Brioche Bun
More about Earl's Rib Palace
Earl's Rib Palace
216 Johnny Bench Drive, Oklahoma City
|CHOPPED BRISKET
|$12.00
More about Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115, Oklahoma City
|Sliced Brisket
|$8.00
More about Earl's Rib Palace
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Earl's Rib Palace
6816 N Western Ave., Oklahoma City
|CHOPPED BRISKET
|$12.00
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
3437 W Memorial Dr, Oklahoma City
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
More about The Collective OKC
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
The Collective OKC
308 NW 10th st, Oklahoma City
|Brisket
|$4.75
More about 3 Cubed
3 Cubed
800 Northwest 4th Street, Oklahoma City
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich w/fries
|$12.84
Slow smoked brisket with Tangy or Spicy BBQ sauce, garden fresh toppings on a sesame seed bun