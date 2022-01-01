Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

 

REV Mex

916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BULGOGI$13.50
Korean pork bulgogi, kimchi fried rice, gochujang mayo, lettuce, pickled cabbage, and carrot.
More about REV Mex
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Bulgogi$9.19
Shaved Ribeye Steak marinated for maximum flavor, Ginger, Sesame, Soy, Pears, Garlic & Onions.
Served with Steamed Rice & Potatoes Bravas (Spicy Potatoes)
Beef Bulgogi [P]$9.21
Shaved Ribeye Steak marinated for maximum flavor, Ginger, Sesame, Soy, Pears, Garlic & Onions.
Served with Steamed Rice & Potatoes Bravas (Spicy Potatoes)
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Item pic

 

Café de L'Asie

100 W. Main St Suite 105, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Patty Melt$7.00
A Beef Bulgogi patty with cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms, kimchi, mayo, and gouchujang ketchup on garlic butter Texas Toast.
Beef Bulgogi Bowl$10.75
zucchinis, carrots, pickled onions, jalapenos, kimchi, & a soft-boiled egg, topped with ssamjang & gochujang
More about Café de L'Asie

