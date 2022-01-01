Bulgogi in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve bulgogi
REV Mex
916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City
|BULGOGI
|$13.50
Korean pork bulgogi, kimchi fried rice, gochujang mayo, lettuce, pickled cabbage, and carrot.
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Beef Bulgogi
|$9.19
Shaved Ribeye Steak marinated for maximum flavor, Ginger, Sesame, Soy, Pears, Garlic & Onions.
Served with Steamed Rice & Potatoes Bravas (Spicy Potatoes)
|Beef Bulgogi [P]
|$9.21
Shaved Ribeye Steak marinated for maximum flavor, Ginger, Sesame, Soy, Pears, Garlic & Onions.
Served with Steamed Rice & Potatoes Bravas (Spicy Potatoes)
Café de L'Asie
100 W. Main St Suite 105, Oklahoma City
|Bulgogi Patty Melt
|$7.00
A Beef Bulgogi patty with cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms, kimchi, mayo, and gouchujang ketchup on garlic butter Texas Toast.
|Beef Bulgogi Bowl
|$10.75
zucchinis, carrots, pickled onions, jalapenos, kimchi, & a soft-boiled egg, topped with ssamjang & gochujang