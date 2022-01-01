Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Stitch Cafe

835 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BURRITO THE IMPOSSIBLE$8.25
10-inch burrito with impossible meat, black beans, tomatoes, slaw, vegan cheddar, sliced avocado, hatch green chili sauce
BURRITO MIGAS$8.00
10-inch burrito with tortilla chips, refried black beans, scrambled eggs, onion, poblano, cilantro, cheese, and avocado.
BURRITO SCRAMBLER$7.00
10-inch burrito with scrambled eggs, hatch green chile, rustic southwest potatoes.
More about Stitch Cafe
Consumer pic

 

REV Mex

916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
COCO'S BURRITO$14.00
Seasoned ground beef, cilantro rice, pork borracho beans, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch.
More about REV Mex
Item pic

 

Neon

1742 NW 16th St., Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAKFAST BURRITO$7.00
Jalapeno tortilla, cheese eggs, salsa verde, jalapeno cheddar chips, cilantro crema, pickled sweet pepper,
More about Neon
Burrito image

 

Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill

100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$11.00
a bed of latin rice and black beans topped with chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jullienned grilled vegetables, roasted garlic aioli and tortilla strips. choice of red (mild), green (medium), or habenero (hot)
Burrito$11.00
flour or wheat tortilla filled with rice, beans, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and roasted garlic aioli. choice of red (mild), green (medium) or habenero (hot) sauce.
More about Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Switch Big Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Fully Loaded Breakfast Burrito with Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Hashbrowns, rolled in a flour tortilla.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Iguana Mexican Grill image

 

Iguana Mexican Grill

9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City

Avg 3.7 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$14.00
More about Iguana Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Cafe De L'asie Downtown OKC

100 W. Main St Suite 105, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crepe Burrito$5.50
choice of bacon or sausage with scrambled eggs, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, & jack cheese
More about Cafe De L'asie Downtown OKC

