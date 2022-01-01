Burritos in Oklahoma City
Stitch Cafe
835 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City
|BURRITO THE IMPOSSIBLE
|$8.25
10-inch burrito with impossible meat, black beans, tomatoes, slaw, vegan cheddar, sliced avocado, hatch green chili sauce
|BURRITO MIGAS
|$8.00
10-inch burrito with tortilla chips, refried black beans, scrambled eggs, onion, poblano, cilantro, cheese, and avocado.
|BURRITO SCRAMBLER
|$7.00
10-inch burrito with scrambled eggs, hatch green chile, rustic southwest potatoes.
REV Mex
916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City
|COCO'S BURRITO
|$14.00
Seasoned ground beef, cilantro rice, pork borracho beans, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle ranch.
Neon
1742 NW 16th St., Oklahoma City
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$7.00
Jalapeno tortilla, cheese eggs, salsa verde, jalapeno cheddar chips, cilantro crema, pickled sweet pepper,
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City
|Burrito Bowl
|$11.00
a bed of latin rice and black beans topped with chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jullienned grilled vegetables, roasted garlic aioli and tortilla strips. choice of red (mild), green (medium), or habenero (hot)
|Burrito
|$11.00
flour or wheat tortilla filled with rice, beans, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro and roasted garlic aioli. choice of red (mild), green (medium) or habenero (hot) sauce.
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Switch Big Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Fully Loaded Breakfast Burrito with Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Ham, Sausage & Hashbrowns, rolled in a flour tortilla.