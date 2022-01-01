Caprese salad in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve caprese salad
More about Osteria - Nichols Hills
Osteria - Nichols Hills
6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00
fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, fresh basil, la fira olive oil, saba
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Caprese Chicken Pasta Salad [P]
|$9.21
Cold Pasta Salad that has been tossed with Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken & a Pesto Vinaigrette. Served with Pita Chips.
|Caprese Chicken Pasta Salad
|$8.25
Cold Pasta Salad that has been tossed with Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken & a Pesto Vinaigrette. Served with Pita Chips.