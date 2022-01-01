Cheese fries in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve cheese fries
Chalk
1324 W. Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City
|Classic Cheese Fries
|$12.00
Waffle fries with melted white cheddar, bacon, green onions, and sour cream. Served with house-made ranch
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New State Burgers & Spirits
1705 NW 16th Street, Oklahoma City
|Cheese Fries
|$5.00
SPARK
300 Oklahoma City Blvd., Oklahoma City
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$4.50
Crinkle Cut Fries with Queso and Crumbled Crispy Bacon.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Punk
3012 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Cheese Fries
|$5.00
Callahan's Chicago Grille
11 NE 6th street, Oklahoma city
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.75