Cheeseburgers in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Chalk
1324 W. Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City
|Cheeseburger
|$5.00
Angus Beef with white cheddar on a slider brioche bun.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New State Burgers & Spirits
1705 NW 16th Street, Oklahoma City
|Single Patty Cheeseburger
|$7.00
|The Cheeseburger
|$9.99
TAPAS
Bar Cicchetti
121 NE 2nd Street, Oklahoma City
|Cheeseburger Americana
|$10.00
garlic aioli, caramelized onion, american cheese, heirloom tomato, pickle, shredded lettuce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hutch on Avondale
6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills
|Cheeseburger
|$18.00
8oz. All-Natural Black Angus Patty, Smoked Onions, Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato