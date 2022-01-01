Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chef salad

Chef Salad image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.1 (144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$8.50
Lettuce, Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, Diced Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Switch Chef Salad [P]$9.21
Ham, Turkey, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, with Ranch Dressing
Switch Chef Salad$8.25
Black Forest Ham, Honey Roasted Turkey, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Egg & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Chef Salad image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

519 NW 23rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.8 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$8.50
Lettuce, Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, Diced Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe De L'asie Downtown OKC

100 W. Main St Suite 105, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef Vuong's Salad$8.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, kalamata olives, bleu cheese, pecans, & maple vinaigrette
More about Cafe De L'asie Downtown OKC

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Fried Rice

Chai Lattes

Miso Soup

Curry

Rigatoni

Gnocchi

Mac And Cheese

Avocado Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston