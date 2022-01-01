Chef salad in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chef salad
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City
|Chef Salad
|$8.50
Lettuce, Turkey Breast, Ham, Bacon, Diced Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Switch Chef Salad [P]
|$9.21
Ham, Turkey, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, with Ranch Dressing
|Switch Chef Salad
|$8.25
Black Forest Ham, Honey Roasted Turkey, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Hard Boiled Egg & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.
