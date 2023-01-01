Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Stitch Cafe image

 

Stitch Cafe

835 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BURRITO HOT HONEY CHICKEN$11.00
10-inch burrito with hot honey fried chicken, cabbage, house pickles, ranch
More about Stitch Cafe
Item pic

 

The Deli

999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Burrito | THU (5/18) Special$6.00
Fajita chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, pinto beans, sour cream, and Monterey Jack cheese.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
More about The Deli
Item pic

 

City Jerk Grill

2209 SW 104th St Suite J, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#4. Big Jerk Chicken Burrito w/ 1 side$12.00
More about City Jerk Grill

