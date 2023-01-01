Chicken burritos in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Stitch Cafe
Stitch Cafe
835 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City
|BURRITO HOT HONEY CHICKEN
|$11.00
10-inch burrito with hot honey fried chicken, cabbage, house pickles, ranch
More about The Deli
The Deli
999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Fajita Chicken Burrito | THU (5/18) Special
|$6.00
Fajita chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, pinto beans, sour cream, and Monterey Jack cheese.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.