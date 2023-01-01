Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Cafe Contemporary - 11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103, Oklahoma City

Chopped Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.00
Chopped caesar salad with grilled chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with sea salt kettle chips.
SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

Chicken Caesar Wrap [P]$9.21
Spinach Herb Tortilla filled with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Blend, House-made Croutons, Romaine Lettuce & Caesar Dressing. Comes with Fries & Fountain Drink.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$6.99
Grilled Chicken served with Traditional Caesar Salad. Rolled in a Spinach Herb Tortilla.
