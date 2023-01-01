Chicken caesar wraps in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Cafe Contemporary - 11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103, Oklahoma City
|Chopped Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.00
Chopped caesar salad with grilled chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with sea salt kettle chips.
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Caesar Wrap [P]
|$9.21
Spinach Herb Tortilla filled with Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Blend, House-made Croutons, Romaine Lettuce & Caesar Dressing. Comes with Fries & Fountain Drink.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken served with Traditional Caesar Salad. Rolled in a Spinach Herb Tortilla.