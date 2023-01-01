Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cobb salad in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad

Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad [P]$9.21
Diced Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese Blend, and a Hard Boiled Egg served over Harvest Blend with Ranch Dressing. Comes with Garlic Bread & Fountain Drink.
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$8.25
Crispy Fried Chicken, Diced Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.
Kitchen No. 5

7725 W Reno, Oklahoma City

Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad [P]$9.21
Diced Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese Blend, and a Hard Boiled Egg served over Harvest Blend with Ranch Dressing. Comes with Garlic Bread & Fountain Drink.
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$8.25
Crispy Fried Chicken, Diced Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.
