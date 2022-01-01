Chicken marsala in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Marsala & Wild Rice Soup
|$9.00
Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave
2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City
|CHICKEN MARSALA
|$16.99
Grilled chicken breasts topped with a pan sauce of red onions, mushrooms, and Marsala wine. Served with angel hair pasta or roasted rosemary potatoes.
|LN CHICKEN MARSALA
|$10.49
Grilled chicken breasts topped with a pan sauce of red onions, mushrooms, and Marsala wine. Served with your choice of one side.