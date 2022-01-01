Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image

 

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen

301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala & Wild Rice Soup$9.00
More about Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave

2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN MARSALA$16.99
Grilled chicken breasts topped with a pan sauce of red onions, mushrooms, and Marsala wine. Served with angel hair pasta or roasted rosemary potatoes.
LN CHICKEN MARSALA$10.49
Grilled chicken breasts topped with a pan sauce of red onions, mushrooms, and Marsala wine. Served with your choice of one side.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave

