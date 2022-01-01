Chicken salad in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken salad
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Neko's Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, edamame, cucumber, shredded carrots, crispy chili-lime avocado slices, and crispy ramen noodles. Served with house ginger vinaigrette.
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City
|Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
rotisserie chicken salad with golden raisin, toasted pecan, & celery, marinated cucumber, tomato, lettuce on whole wheat sourdough
|Chicken Salad (16oz)
|$13.00
Eastside Pizza
1734 Northeast 23rd Street, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Zesty grilled chicken tops our Caesar Salad
MA DER LAO KITCHEN
1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102, Oklahoma City
|AROMATIC CHICKEN SALAD (laab gai)
|$11.00
minced chicken salad with spices + herbs / served with sliced cucumbers
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City
|Chicken Salad
|$6.25
Bee Healthy Cafe
20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Pasta Salad And Chicken 8oz
|$4.99
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad [P]
|$9.21
4 oz. chilled Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese Blend, and a Hard Boiled Egg served with Ranch Dressing
|Chicken Venue Farmhouse Salad [P]
|$9.21
Harvest blend lettuce, chicken, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, with house made honey balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
|$8.25
Crispy Fried Chicken, Diced Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.