Chicken salad in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sushi Neko image

 

Sushi Neko

4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Neko's Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, edamame, cucumber, shredded carrots, crispy chili-lime avocado slices, and crispy ramen noodles. Served with house ginger vinaigrette.
More about Sushi Neko
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image

 

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen

301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
rotisserie chicken salad with golden raisin, toasted pecan, & celery, marinated cucumber, tomato, lettuce on whole wheat sourdough
Chicken Salad (16oz)$13.00
More about Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Main pic

 

Eastside Pizza

1734 Northeast 23rd Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Zesty grilled chicken tops our Caesar Salad
More about Eastside Pizza
MA DER LAO KITCHEN image

 

MA DER LAO KITCHEN

1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
AROMATIC CHICKEN SALAD (laab gai)$11.00
minced chicken salad with spices + herbs / served with sliced cucumbers
More about MA DER LAO KITCHEN
Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.1 (144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad And Chicken 8oz$4.99
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad [P]$9.21
4 oz. chilled Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese Blend, and a Hard Boiled Egg served with Ranch Dressing
Chicken Venue Farmhouse Salad [P]$9.21
Harvest blend lettuce, chicken, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, with house made honey balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$8.25
Crispy Fried Chicken, Diced Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

519 NW 23rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.8 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe

