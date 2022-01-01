Chicken sandwiches in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Red Rooster
Red Rooster
3100 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried Chicken breast, house bun, chimichurri, gruyere, garlic aioli, bread & butter pickles
-Substitute the bun for Gluten Free option
Ward Family Farm Chicken- Pawnee, OK - free range, no steroids or hormones
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Al Pastor Sandwich and Fries [P]
|$9.21
Marinated Chicken topped with Candied Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, and a chipotle spread
More about SPARK
SPARK
300 Oklahoma City Blvd., Oklahoma City
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Pickles, Prairie Ranch, Martin's Potato Roll