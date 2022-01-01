Chicken sandwiches in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Red Rooster

3100 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken breast, house bun, chimichurri, gruyere, garlic aioli, bread & butter pickles
-Substitute the bun for Gluten Free option
Ward Family Farm Chicken- Pawnee, OK - free range, no steroids or hormones
More about Red Rooster
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Al Pastor Sandwich and Fries [P]$9.21
Marinated Chicken topped with Candied Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, and a chipotle spread
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

SPARK

300 Oklahoma City Blvd., Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Pickles, Prairie Ranch, Martin's Potato Roll
More about SPARK
HOT! Chicken Sandwich image

 

NASHBIRD

1 NW 9th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HOT! Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Boneless breast topped with slaw, pickles, lemon mayo on a brioche bun.
More about NASHBIRD

