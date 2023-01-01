Chicken tender salad in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken tender salad
More about Hopscotch Kitchen & Bar
Hopscotch Kitchen & Bar
10909 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$15.00
chicken tenders, spring mix, bacon, egg, green onion, avocado, croutons
More about The Grill
The Grill
777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad | THU (1/12) Special
|$7.50
Buffalo chicken tenders over romaine with shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, smoky cheddar and topped with crispy onion. Ranch dressing served on the side.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad | MON (3/20) Special
|$7.25
Buffalo chicken tenders over romaine with shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, smoky cheddar and topped with crispy onion. Ranch dressing served on the side.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.