Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tender salad in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken tender salad

Consumer pic

 

Hopscotch Kitchen & Bar

10909 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tender Salad$15.00
chicken tenders, spring mix, bacon, egg, green onion, avocado, croutons
More about Hopscotch Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

The Grill

777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad | THU (1/12) Special$7.50
Buffalo chicken tenders over romaine with shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, smoky cheddar and topped with crispy onion. Ranch dressing served on the side.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad | MON (3/20) Special$7.25
Buffalo chicken tenders over romaine with shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, smoky cheddar and topped with crispy onion. Ranch dressing served on the side.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
More about The Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Gumbo

Carne Asada

Pizza Puff

Brisket

Blt Wraps

Lox

Fish And Chips

Grits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (705 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston