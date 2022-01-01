Chicken wraps in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$8.49
Sesame Chicken with Kimchi Slaw served in Green Leaf Lettuce. Served with Vegetable Eggroll & Steamed Rice.
|Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps [P]
|$9.21
Sesame Chicken with Kimchi Slaw served in Green Leaf Lettuce. Served with Vegetable Eggroll & Steamed Rice.
|Chicken Venue Farmhouse Wrap [P]
|$9.21
Whole Grain Tortilla, harvest blend lettuce, chicken, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, with house made honey balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
Cafe De L'asie Downtown OKC
100 W. Main St Suite 105, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$9.25
ground chicken mixed with our house sauce, onions, water chestnuts, & scallions, served over butter lettuce, cucumbers, and pickled carrots, and topped with wonton crisps
Nashbird - Midwest City
5900 SE 15th Street, Midwest City
|HOT! Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Hot! Chicken with Chopped Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Cheddar. Buttermilk Ranch or Honey Lemon Vinaigrette. Served with 1 Side.