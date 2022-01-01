Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps$8.49
Sesame Chicken with Kimchi Slaw served in Green Leaf Lettuce. Served with Vegetable Eggroll & Steamed Rice.
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps [P]$9.21
Sesame Chicken with Kimchi Slaw served in Green Leaf Lettuce. Served with Vegetable Eggroll & Steamed Rice.
Chicken Venue Farmhouse Wrap [P]$9.21
Whole Grain Tortilla, harvest blend lettuce, chicken, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, with house made honey balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Chicken Lettuce Wraps image

 

Cafe De L'asie Downtown OKC

100 W. Main St Suite 105, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$9.25
ground chicken mixed with our house sauce, onions, water chestnuts, & scallions, served over butter lettuce, cucumbers, and pickled carrots, and topped with wonton crisps
More about Cafe De L'asie Downtown OKC
Item pic

 

Nashbird - Midwest City

5900 SE 15th Street, Midwest City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HOT! Chicken Wrap$12.00
Hot! Chicken with Chopped Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Cheddar. Buttermilk Ranch or Honey Lemon Vinaigrette. Served with 1 Side.
More about Nashbird - Midwest City
HOT! Chicken Wrap image

 

NASHBIRD

1 NW 9th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HOT! Chicken Wrap$12.00
Hot! chicken with chopped romaine, cherry tomato, and cheddar with your choice of buttermilk ranch or honey lemon vinaigrette.
More about NASHBIRD

