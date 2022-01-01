Chili in Oklahoma City

Goro Ramen image

 

Goro Ramen

3000 Paseo, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
GARLIC CHILI BOMB$0.75
More about Goro Ramen
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

4 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.6 (3074 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
MA DER LAO KITCHEN image

 

MA DER LAO KITCHEN

1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILI DIP (jaew)
choices: sweet charred chili (jaew bong) / tomato (jaew muk len) / fish (jaew padaek) / vegan (jaew vegan)
More about MA DER LAO KITCHEN
GREEN CHILI BURGER image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Punk

3012 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEN CHILI BURGER$12.00
American cheese, green chilis, bacon, House ranch
More about Burger Punk
Callahan's Chicago Grille image

 

Callahan's Chicago Grille

11 NE 6th street, Oklahoma city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$7.75
More about Callahan's Chicago Grille

