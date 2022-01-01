Chili in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve chili
More about The Melting Pot
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
4 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about MA DER LAO KITCHEN
MA DER LAO KITCHEN
1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102, Oklahoma City
|CHILI DIP (jaew)
choices: sweet charred chili (jaew bong) / tomato (jaew muk len) / fish (jaew padaek) / vegan (jaew vegan)
More about Burger Punk
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Punk
3012 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City
|GREEN CHILI BURGER
|$12.00
American cheese, green chilis, bacon, House ranch
More about Callahan's Chicago Grille
Callahan's Chicago Grille
11 NE 6th street, Oklahoma city
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.75