Cinnamon rolls in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City
|Gluten-Friendly & Vegan Cinnamon Roll
|$5.50
|Harvey Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.49
TAPAS
Bar Cicchetti
121 NE 2nd Street, Oklahoma City
|Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding
|$9.00
pecan praline, bourbon sauce, currants, vanilla gelato
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.75
Traditional Cinnamon Roll, warmed and served with Cream Cheese Icing.