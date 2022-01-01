Cinnamon rolls in Oklahoma City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image

 

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen

301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten-Friendly & Vegan Cinnamon Roll$5.50
Harvey Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.1 (144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$3.49
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Bar Cicchetti image

TAPAS

Bar Cicchetti

121 NE 2nd Street, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (330 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding$9.00
pecan praline, bourbon sauce, currants, vanilla gelato
More about Bar Cicchetti
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$3.75
Traditional Cinnamon Roll, warmed and served with Cream Cheese Icing.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

519 NW 23rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.8 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$3.49
More about Old School Bagel Cafe

