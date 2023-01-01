Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Oklahoma City
/
Oklahoma City
/
Clams
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve clams
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Miso Clam Soup
$7.00
Littleneck clams cooked in house miso broth
More about Sushi Neko
Royal Sandwich Shoppe - 726 W Sheridan
726 W Sheridan, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder 8 ounce
$8.00
More about Royal Sandwich Shoppe - 726 W Sheridan
