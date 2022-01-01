Cobb salad in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old School Bagel Cafe
10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City
|Cobb Salad
|$8.50
Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Diced Egg, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Honey Mustard Dressing
More about Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115, Oklahoma City
|Crispy Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Sliced Turkey, Fried Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Mixed Greens, Iceberg, Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Crispy Onion Straws, Croutons, Cotija, Cheddar, & Barbecue Ranch
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad [P]
|$9.21
4 oz. chilled Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese Blend, and a Hard Boiled Egg served with Ranch Dressing
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
|$8.25
Crispy Fried Chicken, Diced Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.