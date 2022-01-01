Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.1 (144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$8.50
Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Diced Egg, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Honey Mustard Dressing
More about Old School Bagel Cafe
Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek image

 

Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek

13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Cobb Salad$15.00
Sliced Turkey, Fried Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Mixed Greens, Iceberg, Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Crispy Onion Straws, Croutons, Cotija, Cheddar, & Barbecue Ranch
More about Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad [P]$9.21
4 oz. chilled Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese Blend, and a Hard Boiled Egg served with Ranch Dressing
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$8.25
Crispy Fried Chicken, Diced Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg & Cheddar Cheese. Served with Ranch Dressing.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe

519 NW 23rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.8 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$8.50
Lettuce, Chicken Breast, Diced Egg, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Honey Mustard Dressing
More about Old School Bagel Cafe

