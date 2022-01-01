Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Chick N Beer

715 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$4.50
More about Chick N Beer
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich [P]$9.21
Juicy, Crispy, Golden Brown Chicken Breast, built the way you like it. Served with Fries.
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad [P]$9.21
4 oz. chilled Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese Blend, and a Hard Boiled Egg served with Ranch Dressing
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.99
A Classic Chicken Sandwich, Golden brown, Juicy, Built the way you like.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Iguana Mexican Grill image

 

Iguana Mexican Grill

9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City

Avg 3.7 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Taco a la Carte$4.50
More about Iguana Mexican Grill
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

SPARK

300 Oklahoma City Blvd., Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken$3.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Pickles, Prairie Ranch, Martin's Potato Roll
More about SPARK

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Muffins

Strawberry Cheesecake

Coconut Curry

Italian Sandwiches

Calamari

Chai Lattes

Yogurt Parfaits

Chef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston