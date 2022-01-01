Crispy chicken in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.21
Juicy, Crispy, Golden Brown Chicken Breast, built the way you like it. Served with Fries.
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
|$9.21
4 oz. chilled Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese Blend, and a Hard Boiled Egg served with Ranch Dressing
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
A Classic Chicken Sandwich, Golden brown, Juicy, Built the way you like.
Iguana Mexican Grill
9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City
|Crispy Chicken Taco a la Carte
|$4.50