Cuban sandwiches in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
More about Van's Pig Stand - Moore
Van's Pig Stand - Moore
1991 Tower Drive, Moore
|Cuban Sandwich
|$11.00
More about The Deli
The Deli
999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Cuban Sandwich | WED (7/05) Special
|$6.00
Roasted pork, Boar's Head smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and chipotle mayo on toasted Ciabatta bread.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.