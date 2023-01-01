Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Item pic

 

Van's Pig Stand - Moore

1991 Tower Drive, Moore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cuban Sandwich$11.00
More about Van's Pig Stand - Moore
Item pic

 

The Deli

999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cuban Sandwich | WED (7/05) Special$6.00
Roasted pork, Boar's Head smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and chipotle mayo on toasted Ciabatta bread.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
More about The Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Miso Soup

Pies

Avocado Toast

Rib Tips

Cookies

Curry

Bruschetta

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (178 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (178 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (182 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (702 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston