Cupcakes in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve cupcakes
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Peaches & Cream Cupcake
|$2.50
Peach Cupcake filled with Caramelized Peaches & topped with Vanilla Buttercream
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES • GELATO
Dolci Paradiso
10740 S May Ave, Oklahoma City
|GF/Vegan Cupcakes
|$3.75
Gluten free and vegan cupcakes topped with gf/vegan buttercream!
|Cupcakes
|$3.50
Decadent cupcake topped with our house made buttercream! All you have to do is select your flavor!