Curry in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve curry
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Curry Udon
|$17.00
Japanese rice noodle, cabbage, diced chicken, spicy Japanese curry broth, served with two tempura shrimp
30th St Market
407 NW 30th St, Oklahoma City
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Curry Chickpea Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
Bee Healthy Cafe
5501 Main Street, Del City
|Coconut Curry Stew
|$5.99
our vegan and gluten-free house-made seasonal stew featuring veggies and garbanzo beans stewed in coconut milk
Graffiti OKC
11 NE 6th st, Oklahoma City
|RED CURRY SALMON
|$13.00
6oz Red Curry Seared Salmon, Grilled Vegetables, Chili Guajillo Sauce, Sweet Chili Vinaigrette