Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe - May

10946 N May Ave., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.1 (144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe - May
Item pic

 

The Grill

777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT Egg Salad Sandwich | FRI (4/21) Special$5.25
Housemade egg salad with minced jalapeno and green onion. Served on soft white bread with bacon, lettuce, and tomato.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
More about The Grill
Old School Bagel Cafe image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old School Bagel Cafe - NW 23rd

519 NW 23rd, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.8 (485 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad$6.25
More about Old School Bagel Cafe - NW 23rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Egg Rolls

Fried Rice

Meatloaf

Chopped Salad

Spinach Salad

Garden Salad

Cheese Fries

Chicken Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (167 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (660 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston