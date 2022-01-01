Enchiladas in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve enchiladas
Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115, Oklahoma City
|Skillet Enchiladas
|$15.00
Chopped Brisket, Mixed Cheeses, Jalapenos, Fresno Chiles, & Banana Peppers in a Corn & Flour Blend Tortilla, Topped w/ Queso, Salsa Verde & Cilantro.
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Beef Ranchero Enchiladas [P]
|$9.21
Enchiladas with Beef & topped with Jack Cheese. Served with Borracho Beans & Cilantro Rice.
|Beef Ranchero Enchiladas
|$8.99
Enchiladas with Beef & topped with Jack Cheese. Served with Borracho Beans & Cilantro Rice.