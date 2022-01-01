Fajitas in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve fajitas
REV Mex
916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City
|FAJITAS
|$25.00
Choice of two proteins with grilled pineapple and fajita veggies. Served with flour tortillas, crema, cheddar, and pico with a side of Mexican rice and black beans.
Steak / Chicken / Shrimp (+$2)
|FAJITAS FOR TWO
|$35.00
Extra protein and set up.
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City
|Fajita Quesadilla Dinner
|$15.00
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed with fajita chicken or fajita beef, mango habenero salsa, roasted garlic aioli sauce, chihuahua cheese and red onions. topped with queso fresco and fresh cilantro. served with pico de gallo, sour cream, latin rice, black beans, and chips and salsa
|Fajita Street Plate
|$14.00
three street tacos - steamed white corn taqueria tortillas topped with your choice of fajita beef, chicken, prok or shrimp, topped with grilled onions jalapenos and cilantro served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice
|Fajita Nachos
|$14.00
crispy corn tortilla chips topped with chihuahua cheese, white queso, roasted garlic aioli sauce, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Beef Fajitas [P]
|$9.21
Smoky Grilled Ribeye, sliced & served with Pepper & Onions. Comes with Beans, Rice, Tortillas & Sour Cream.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$9.29
Grilled Lime Chicken with Roasted Bell Peppers & Onions served with Borracho Beans & Cilantro Lime Rice. Comes with Sour Cream, Salsa & Flour Tortillas.
|Beef Fajitas
|$9.99
Smoky Grilled Ribeye, sliced & served with Pepper & Onions. Comes with Beans, Rice, Tortillas & Sour Cream.