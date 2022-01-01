Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve fajitas

REV Mex

916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City

TakeoutDelivery
FAJITAS$25.00
Choice of two proteins with grilled pineapple and fajita veggies. Served with flour tortillas, crema, cheddar, and pico with a side of Mexican rice and black beans.
Steak / Chicken / Shrimp (+$2)
FAJITAS FOR TWO$35.00
Extra protein and set up.
More about REV Mex
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill

100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla Dinner$15.00
large flour tortilla folded and stuffed with fajita chicken or fajita beef, mango habenero salsa, roasted garlic aioli sauce, chihuahua cheese and red onions. topped with queso fresco and fresh cilantro. served with pico de gallo, sour cream, latin rice, black beans, and chips and salsa
Fajita Street Plate$14.00
three street tacos - steamed white corn taqueria tortillas topped with your choice of fajita beef, chicken, prok or shrimp, topped with grilled onions jalapenos and cilantro served with chips and salsa and a side of your choice
Fajita Nachos$14.00
crispy corn tortilla chips topped with chihuahua cheese, white queso, roasted garlic aioli sauce, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos
More about Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Fajitas [P]$9.21
Smoky Grilled Ribeye, sliced & served with Pepper & Onions. Comes with Beans, Rice, Tortillas & Sour Cream.
Chicken Fajitas$9.29
Grilled Lime Chicken with Roasted Bell Peppers & Onions served with Borracho Beans & Cilantro Lime Rice. Comes with Sour Cream, Salsa & Flour Tortillas.
Beef Fajitas$9.99
Smoky Grilled Ribeye, sliced & served with Pepper & Onions. Comes with Beans, Rice, Tortillas & Sour Cream.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Iguana Mexican Grill

9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City

Avg 3.7 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$18.00
Chicken Fajitas$16.00
More about Iguana Mexican Grill

