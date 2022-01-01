Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Filet mignon in
Oklahoma City
/
Oklahoma City
/
Filet Mignon
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve filet mignon
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
5oz Filet Mignon Cherry Blossom
$28.00
Creekstone tenderloin, sautéed vegetable, Neko Fries, cherry cabernet sauce
More about Sushi Neko
Musashi's
4315 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Filet Mignon Dinner
$34.00
More about Musashi's
Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City
Gnocchi
Hummus
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Peanut Butter Cookies
Pumpkin Pies
Taco Salad
Chicken Rice Soup
Chicken Tenders
Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore
Automobile Alley
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Oklahoma City to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(138 restaurants)
Edmond
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Norman
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Yukon
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Jenks
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Bixby
No reviews yet
Newcastle
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(138 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(228 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston