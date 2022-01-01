Fish and chips in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve fish and chips
Red Rooster
3100 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Stone Delicious IPA beer-battered Swai
house tartar sauce & malt vinegar
House chips (fried potatoes)
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Fish & Chips
|$8.99
Classic British Fare! 2 pieces of Beer Battered Cod fried to a golden brown paired with French Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemons.
|Fish & Chips [P]
|$9.21
Classic British Fare! 2 pieces of Beer Battered Cod served with French Fries, Lemons & Tartar Sauce.