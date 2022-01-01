Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips image

 

Red Rooster

3100 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.00
Stone Delicious IPA beer-battered Swai
house tartar sauce & malt vinegar
House chips (fried potatoes)
More about Red Rooster
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$8.99
Classic British Fare! 2 pieces of Beer Battered Cod fried to a golden brown paired with French Fries, Tartar Sauce & Lemons.
Fish & Chips [P]$9.21
Classic British Fare! 2 pieces of Beer Battered Cod served with French Fries, Lemons & Tartar Sauce.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Item pic

 

Café de L'Asie

100 W. Main St Suite 105, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura Fish & Chips$17.00
9 oz of tender cod fried in our House-Made Tempura Batter and served with our Wasabi Tartar Sauce & Togarashi Fries.
More about Café de L'Asie

