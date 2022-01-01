Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve fish tacos

Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY

4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY, OKC

Baja Fish Tacos (Grilled)$11.00
2 Flour Tortilla, grilled Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
Baja Fish Tacos (Fried)$11.00
2 Flour Tortilla, Fried Dos XX Beer battered Atlantic cod, BP house slaw, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, cilantro, and drizzled with Baja sour cream sauce and served with a side borracho beans.
SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

Fish Tacos [P]$9.21
(2) Baja Spiced Mahi mahi topped with Carrot Slaw, Tomatoes & Pineapple Salsa. Served with Spanish Rice & Elote.
Fish Tacos$8.99
(2) Baja Spiced Mahi mahi topped with Carrot Slaw, Tomatoes & Pineapple Salsa. Served with Spanish Rice & Elote.
Baja Fish Tacos [P]$9.21
(2) Crispy Fried Fish Tacos, topped with Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Six Pepper Crema Sauce. Served with Basmati Rice & Grilled Vegetables.
Iguana Mexican Grill

9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City

Avg 3.7 (534 reviews)
Fish Taco a la carte$4.50
