Frappuccino in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve frappuccino

Item pic

 

Wired

7725 W Reno, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino$0.00
Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and White Chocolate Sauce, topped with Whipped Cream.
Caramel Frappuccino$0.00
Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and Caramel, topped with Whipped Cream.
Double Chocolatey Chip Frappuccino$0.00
Chocolate Sauce & Whole Milk blended with Ice & Chocolate Chips, topped with Whipped Cream & even more Chocolate Chips!!!
More about Wired
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Chocolatey Chip Frappuccino$0.00
Chocolate Sauce & Whole Milk blended with Ice & Chocolate Chips, topped with Whipped Cream & even more Chocolate Chips!!!
Mocha Frappuccino$0.00
Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and Milk Chocolate, topped with Whipped Cream.
White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino$0.00
Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and White Chocolate Sauce, topped with Whipped Cream.
More about SWITCH Food Hall

