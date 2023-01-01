Frappuccino in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve frappuccino
More about Wired
Wired
7725 W Reno, Oklahoma City
|White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
|$0.00
Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and White Chocolate Sauce, topped with Whipped Cream.
|Caramel Frappuccino
|$0.00
Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and Caramel, topped with Whipped Cream.
|Double Chocolatey Chip Frappuccino
|$0.00
Chocolate Sauce & Whole Milk blended with Ice & Chocolate Chips, topped with Whipped Cream & even more Chocolate Chips!!!
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Double Chocolatey Chip Frappuccino
|$0.00
Chocolate Sauce & Whole Milk blended with Ice & Chocolate Chips, topped with Whipped Cream & even more Chocolate Chips!!!
|Mocha Frappuccino
|$0.00
Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and Milk Chocolate, topped with Whipped Cream.
|White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino
|$0.00
Espresso and Whole Milk blended with Ice and White Chocolate Sauce, topped with Whipped Cream.