Fried chicken salad in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Van's Pig Stand - Moore

1991 Tower Drive, Moore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken Strips Salad$16.00
More about Van's Pig Stand - Moore
SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Picnic Salad$8.25
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Fried Okra & Sweet Corn served on top of Mixed Greens & Romaine Lettuce. Comes with Ranch Dressing.
Fried Chicken Picnic Salad [P]$9.21
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Fried Okra & Sweet Corn served on top of Mixed Greens & Romaine Lettuce. Comes with Ranch Dressing.
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad [P]$9.21
Diced Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese Blend, and a Hard Boiled Egg served over Harvest Blend with Ranch Dressing. Comes with Garlic Bread & Fountain Drink.
More about SWITCH Food Hall

