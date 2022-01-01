Fried chicken salad in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Van's Pig Stand - Moore
1991 Tower Drive, Moore
|Crispy Fried Chicken Strips Salad
|$16.00
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Fried Chicken Picnic Salad
|$8.25
Crispy Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Fried Okra & Sweet Corn served on top of Mixed Greens & Romaine Lettuce. Comes with Ranch Dressing.
|Fried Chicken Picnic Salad [P]
|$9.21
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad [P]
|$9.21
Diced Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Cheese Blend, and a Hard Boiled Egg served over Harvest Blend with Ranch Dressing. Comes with Garlic Bread & Fountain Drink.