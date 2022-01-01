Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St

312 NW 23rd Street, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.6 (5576 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Wings$8.99
More about Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
Cajun Corner - Southside OKC

9624 S I 44 Service Rd, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Wings$8.99
More about Cajun Corner - Southside OKC
SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wings & Fries$8.99
Six Wings, double -fried, tossed in a sauce of your choice, served with Fries.
Chicken Wings & Fries [P]$9.21
Buffalo Staple Food. Six Wings double-fried, tossed in a sauce of your choice. Served with Fries & Brownie!!!
More about SWITCH Food Hall
Cajun Corner - NW Expressway

9200 N COUNCIL RD, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Wings$8.99
More about Cajun Corner - NW Expressway

