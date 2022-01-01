Fried chicken wings in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
More about Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
312 NW 23rd Street, Oklahoma City
|Fried Chicken Wings
|$8.99
More about Cajun Corner - Southside OKC
Cajun Corner - Southside OKC
9624 S I 44 Service Rd, Oklahoma City
|Fried Chicken Wings
|$8.99
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Wings & Fries
|$8.99
Six Wings, double -fried, tossed in a sauce of your choice, served with Fries.
|Chicken Wings & Fries [P]
|$9.21
Buffalo Staple Food. Six Wings double-fried, tossed in a sauce of your choice. Served with Fries & Brownie!!!