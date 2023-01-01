Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

The Grill

777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Feature of the Month | Grilled Chicken Wrap$5.75
Whole wheat wrap filled with sliced chicken, green chile-chipotle cream cheese, shredded carrots, seasoned pepitas, sliced cucumber, and mixed greens.
More about The Grill
SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.21
Spiced grilled chicken, corn salsa, blend of Mexican cheese, avocado, & spicy ranch dressing
will come with fries and drink
Southwest Grilled Chicken Wrap$6.99
Spiced grilled chicken, corn salsa, blend of Mexican cheese, avocado, & spicy ranch dressing
More about SWITCH Food Hall

