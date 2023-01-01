Grilled chicken wraps in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
The Grill
777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Feature of the Month | Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$5.75
Whole wheat wrap filled with sliced chicken, green chile-chipotle cream cheese, shredded carrots, seasoned pepitas, sliced cucumber, and mixed greens.
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Southwest Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$9.21
Spiced grilled chicken, corn salsa, blend of Mexican cheese, avocado, & spicy ranch dressing
will come with fries and drink
