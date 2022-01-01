Ham sandwiches in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
More about Van's Pig Stand - Moore
Van's Pig Stand - Moore
1991 Tower Drive, Moore
|Sliced Ham Sandwich
|$9.00
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Black Forest Ham and Cheese Sandwich [P]
|$9.21
Shaved Ham with Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss Cheese on Wheatberry Bread.
Comes Fries & Fountain Drink.
|Ham and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Black Forest Ham, shaved and topped with Cheese. Served on Wheatberry Bread with Lettuce & Tomato.