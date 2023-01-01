Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve katsu

Sushi Neko image

 

Sushi Neko

4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Katsu Curry$24.00
More about Sushi Neko
Item pic

 

Awaji Izakaya

12305 North Rockwell Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu$16.00
traditional panko fried chicken breast, mustard, spicy asian slaw, steam rice, tonkatsu sauce, sesame
More about Awaji Izakaya

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Lobster Rolls

Gumbo

Pork Tenderloin

Edamame

Penne

Cornbread

Chocolate Cake

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (208 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (749 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (306 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston