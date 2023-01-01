Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Katsu in
Oklahoma City
/
Oklahoma City
/
Katsu
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve katsu
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Katsu Curry
$24.00
More about Sushi Neko
Awaji Izakaya
12305 North Rockwell Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Chicken Katsu
$16.00
traditional panko fried chicken breast, mustard, spicy asian slaw, steam rice, tonkatsu sauce, sesame
More about Awaji Izakaya
Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City
Lobster Rolls
Gumbo
Pork Tenderloin
Edamame
Penne
Cornbread
Chocolate Cake
Tacos
Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore
Automobile Alley
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Oklahoma City to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(196 restaurants)
Edmond
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Norman
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Yukon
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Jenks
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bixby
No reviews yet
Newcastle
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Stillwater
No reviews yet
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(196 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(208 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(749 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(306 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston