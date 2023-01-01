Mediterranean salad in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City
|Mediterranean Chopped Salad - Small
|$5.00
TAPAS
Bar Cicchetti - Bar Cicchetti - Deep Deuce
121 NE 2nd Street, Oklahoma City
|Mediterranean Salad
|$14.00
roasted red peppers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green beans, artichoke hearts, olives, croutons, oregano vinaigrette
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad [P]
|$9.21
Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion mixed with Farfalle Pasta & Italian Vinaigrette. Topped with Shredded Salmon & served with Garlic Bread.
|Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad
|$8.25
Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion mixed with Farfalle Pasta & Italian Vinaigrette. Topped with Shredded Salmon & served with Garlic Bread.