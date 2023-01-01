Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image

 

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen

301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City

Mediterranean Chopped Salad - Small$5.00
TAPAS

Bar Cicchetti - Bar Cicchetti - Deep Deuce

121 NE 2nd Street, Oklahoma City

Mediterranean Salad$14.00
roasted red peppers, heirloom cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green beans, artichoke hearts, olives, croutons, oregano vinaigrette
SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad [P]$9.21
Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion mixed with Farfalle Pasta & Italian Vinaigrette. Topped with Shredded Salmon & served with Garlic Bread.
Mediterranean Salmon Pasta Salad$8.25
Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion mixed with Farfalle Pasta & Italian Vinaigrette. Topped with Shredded Salmon & served with Garlic Bread.
