Nachos in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve nachos
Stitch Cafe
835 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City
|Nachos
|$9.00
choice of protein: steak, fried chicken, or impossible meat with house-made chips topped with black beans, queso, red onions, cilantro, sour cream, guac, diced tomatoes, jalapenos, and a side of salsa.
REV Mex
916 NW 6th St, Oklahoma City
|NACHOS LIBRE
|$13.00
Fancy queso, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red jalapeno, pickled red onion, guacamole, house salsa.
|NACHO KIT
|$25.00
Choice of 2 proteins, fancy queso, black beans, pico de gallo, pickled red jalapeno, pickled red onion, guacamole, salsa. Feeds 4 people!
Yucatan Taco Stand Tequila Bar and Grill
100 E California Ave Ste 110, OKlahoma City
|Nachos
|$13.00
crispy corn tortilla chips topped with chihuahua cheese, white queso, roasted garlic aioli sauce, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos
|Fajita Nachos
|$14.00
crispy corn tortilla chips topped with chihuahua cheese, white queso, roasted garlic aioli sauce, queso fresco, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, purple cabbage, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos
|Kids Nacho Chips with Queso Sauce
|$7.50
Served with rice and beans
Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115, Oklahoma City
|Nachos
|$14.00
Choice of Chopped Brisket Pulled Pork w/Tortilla Chips, Queso, Pico, Pickled Relish, Lime Cream, Valentina, Cilantro
Iguana Mexican Grill
9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City
|Chalupa Nachos
|$9.00
|Classic Nachos
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Punk!
3012 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City
|THRASH NACHOS
|$9.00
Nacho Doritos, Liquid Gold, House chili, green chilis, cilantro